Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 48,036 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 110.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

