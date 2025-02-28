Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 595 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 146,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 438.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period.

SPYD opened at $44.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $47.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.04.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

