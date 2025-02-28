Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Kamila (Camilla) Bartosiewicz Sells 2,500 Shares

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kamila (Camilla) Bartosiewicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.28, for a total transaction of C$135,700.00.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$54.75. 186,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,972. Altus Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$46.09 and a twelve month high of C$61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 958.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.44.

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

