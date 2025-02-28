Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 20.20%.
Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance
Shares of AMADY stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.50. 24,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Amadeus IT Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Amadeus IT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.
