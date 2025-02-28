Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,351,461.85. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

