Amalgamated Bank Sells 765 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.98. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

