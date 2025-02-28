Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Up 158.1% in February

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,600 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the January 31st total of 364,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,504. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 273,321.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 207,724 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

