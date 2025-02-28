Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2068 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCOW opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

About Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

