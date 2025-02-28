Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2068 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ HCOW opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $28.73.
About Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out with More Growth Potential Ahead
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Not Just China: 3 European Stocks Gaining Investor Interest
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Mid-Caps Worth Watching Closely in March
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.