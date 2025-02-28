Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.34 (NYSEARCA:SOFR)

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOFR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3432 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Price Performance

SOFR stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a one year low of $100.10 and a one year high of $100.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.37.

Get Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF alerts:

About Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing mainly on repurchase agreements (repo) with the intent to mirror the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. The fund seeks to generate higher monthly income over cash portfolios while limiting yield curve exposure.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.