Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.34 (NYSEARCA:SOFR)

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOFR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3432 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Price Performance
SOFR stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a one year low of $100.10 and a one year high of $100.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.37.
About Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF
