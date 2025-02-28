Analysts Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Target Price at $145.20

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.20.

PRAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 4.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $7,590,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 989,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,189,000 after purchasing an additional 283,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.65. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.