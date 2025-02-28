Analysts Set Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Target Price at $64.73

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.73.

VIST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 16,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 3,262.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIST opened at $48.82 on Friday. Vista Energy has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.55 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

