Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 28th (ACHR, ADEA, ADSK, ADTN, AKA, ALHC, ARGX, ARLO, BEAM, CGEM)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 28th:

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a $360.00 price target on the stock.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $221.00 target price on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Westpark Capital. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its peer perform rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $255.00.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

