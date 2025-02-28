Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

NYSE LOW opened at $245.87 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.50 and a 200-day moving average of $258.77. The stock has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

