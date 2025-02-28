Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,254 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,254 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises 2.0% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $69,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $208.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

