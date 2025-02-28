Ann Marie Smith Sells 1,385 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stock

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $70,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $450,963.24. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Employers stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.27. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $8,935,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Employers by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 126,186 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth $4,688,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Employers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,953,000 after buying an additional 48,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

EIG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Free Report

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

