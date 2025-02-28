Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHXGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.23.

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

