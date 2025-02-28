Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $25,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,148,000 after buying an additional 782,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 813.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,646,000 after acquiring an additional 483,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 402,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after acquiring an additional 338,472 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $50,601,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.73. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. TD Cowen increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

