Apriem Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Apriem Advisors lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Exponent were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Exponent by 127.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Exponent by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.71. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

