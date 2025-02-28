Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Trading Down 12.8% – Should You Sell?

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.62 and last traded at $79.82. Approximately 44,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 234,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.58.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth $590,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 62,804 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 152.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 117,892 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

