Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Raised to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 143.28% from the stock’s current price.

RCUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.38 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,070. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen purchased 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,001,348.80. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2,432.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 40,904.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.