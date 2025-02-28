Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,533,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 99,005 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 210.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 40,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,920,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

APAM stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

