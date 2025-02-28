Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.44)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

AML traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 82.90 ($1.04). The company had a trading volume of 9,536,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,628. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 79.15 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.33). The stock has a market cap of £780.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

