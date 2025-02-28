Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 972,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,000,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Ault Alliance Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Ault Alliance

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

