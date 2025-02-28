Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Receives $6.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

AUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $7.01 on Friday. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

