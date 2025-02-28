Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 255.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Austal Stock Performance
Shares of Austal stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Austal has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.79.
About Austal
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Austal
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.