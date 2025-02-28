Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.340-9.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.140-2.170 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.91.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $282.35 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.59.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.