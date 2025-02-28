Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.520-2.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Avista Stock Performance
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.48 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avista Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 78.09%.
About Avista
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
