Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.520-2.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVA

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. 232,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,924. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $40.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.48 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 78.09%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

