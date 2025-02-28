Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 393,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 106,869 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

