Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLX opened at $38.33 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.16.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

