Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLXGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLX opened at $38.33 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.