Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in February

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the January 31st total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:BKRIY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

