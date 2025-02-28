Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,040,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $218,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $206.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.89. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $222.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

