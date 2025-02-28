Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 113,235 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,445,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $187,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.