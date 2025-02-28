Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,619 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 577,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $238,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $441.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.84.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

