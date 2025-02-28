Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,887 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 758,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $184,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 23.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $278.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.16 and a 200 day moving average of $226.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,750. The trade was a 34.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $387,235.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 211,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,006,827.16. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,501 shares of company stock worth $75,853,687. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.