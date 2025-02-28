BankPlus Trust Department Invests $2.44 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,181,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 9,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,188 shares of company stock valued at $25,036,883 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $170.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.59 and a 200-day moving average of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

