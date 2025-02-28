Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Update

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the January 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banzai International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.47% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Banzai International Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNZI traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 677,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. Banzai International has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

