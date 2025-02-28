Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Price

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,117,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,469,412. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

