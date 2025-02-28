BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the January 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.0 days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

BWAGF stock remained flat at $93.65 during trading on Friday. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $55.52 and a one year high of $94.71.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

