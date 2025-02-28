BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the January 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.0 days.
BAWAG Group Price Performance
BWAGF stock remained flat at $93.65 during trading on Friday. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $55.52 and a one year high of $94.71.
BAWAG Group Company Profile
