Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Trading Up 8.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report) rose 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 2,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Benchmark Metals Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.