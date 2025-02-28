Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Trading Up 8.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report) rose 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 2,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Benchmark Metals Stock Up 3.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Benchmark Metals
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.