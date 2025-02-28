Best Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 28th

Broadcom, AT&T, and Arista Networks are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares in companies that provide communications services, such as wireless connectivity, fixed-line telephone, broadband internet, and cable television. These stocks often attract investors seeking steady dividend income and defensive characteristics, as the demand for communication services tends to remain stable even through varying economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.33. 20,349,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,509,840. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.51.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,719,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,628,742. The stock has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.98. 6,053,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,541,415. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

