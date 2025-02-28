BKV (NYSE:BKV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million.

BKV Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BKV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 111,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87. BKV has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BKV from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BKV from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BKV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

