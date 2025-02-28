BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the January 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 226.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MQY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 59,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,291. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

