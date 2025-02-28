Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Down 8.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Bloomin’ Brands traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.19. 1,835,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,994,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $785.31 million, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently -40.27%.
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
