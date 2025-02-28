Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Posts Earnings Results

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.83 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 129.55%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock opened at GBX 88.36 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £525.62 million, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 0.14. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.50 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.40 ($1.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.01.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -574.78%.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

