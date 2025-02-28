Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $104.05 and last traded at $107.28, with a volume of 586176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $173,055,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

