Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $1.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,784 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,989,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,569,000 after acquiring an additional 178,659 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $398.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

