Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,240 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March makes up 0.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 95,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 56,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GMAR opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $289.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.36.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

