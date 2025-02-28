Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

