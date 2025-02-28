bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. bpost NV/SA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.96%.

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY remained flat at $1.91 during midday trading on Friday. bpost NV/SA has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $382.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.56.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

