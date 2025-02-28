BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Sells $282,115.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $282,115.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,780.16. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 2.6 %
BBIO stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.
BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
