BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Sells $282,115.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $282,115.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,780.16. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 2.6 %

BBIO stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,738,000 after acquiring an additional 879,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,907,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,672,000 after purchasing an additional 89,521 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,000 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,800,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,774,000 after purchasing an additional 912,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

